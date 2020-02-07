Personal Care Ingredients Market In-depth Insights, Revenue Details, Regional Analysis by 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled Personal Care Ingredients Market by Ingredient (Emollients, Emulsifiers, Surfactants, Rheology Modifiers, Active Ingredients, and Others) and Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Makeup, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026.

The global market size of Personal Care Ingredients is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players in the global market include:

AkzoNobel N.V.

Clariant AG

The DOW Chemical Company

Croda InternationalPlc

Evonik Industries AG

Ashland Global Holding Inc.

BASF SE

Lonza Group Ltd.

Solvay SA

Wacker AG

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2016 to 2023 to assist in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to the individual market revenue.

The region-wise and country-wise personal care ingredients market conditions are comprehensively analyzed.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape and the value chain analysis to understand the competitive environment across geographies.

An in-depth analysis of each segment of the market is provided, to assist the prevailing market opportunities.



Personal Care Ingredients Market Key Segments:

By Ingredient

Emollients

Emulsifiers

Surfactants

Rheology Modifiers

Active Ingredients

Others

By Application

Skin Care

Hair Care

Oral Care

Makeup

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Argentina South Africa Rest of LAMEA





