Permanent Magnet Contactors Market Growing Demands and Precise Outlook – Siemens, Rockwell, Eaton

The Permanent Magnet Contactors Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Permanent Magnet Contactors industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). This Permanent Magnet Contactors Market study provides comprehensive data on aspects of competitive intelligence, market research, strategy, planning, pricing, and forecasting that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global Permanent Magnet Contactors market size was valued at USD 19.23 billion in 2018 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2025.

The major key players covered in this report: ABB, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, ETI Group, Siemens, Rockwell, Eaton, Joslyn Clark, Toshiba, Zez Silko.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

The Permanent Magnet Contactors market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

The Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global permanent magnets market, in terms of both revenue and volume, in 2018. China, Japan, and South Korea have become manufacturing hubs for computer hardware devices including hard disks, computer chips, and microprocessors. This has contributed to the rising demand for the product such as ferrite and NdFeB, which are being extensively consumed by electronics and hardware manufacturers.

In addition, China is the largest producer and consumer of permanent magnets in the world. In fact, China produced more than 70% of the permanent magnets in the world in 2018. The significant factor that has led to China’s dominance is due to the presence of electric motor, EV battery, electric vehicle, electronic component, and other magnetic assembly manufacturers abundantly in the country.

North America is a significantly smaller market as compared to the Asia Pacific. The motor manufacturers are the major consumers for the market. However, there is a limited number of motor manufacturers in the region owing to a lack of raw material availability. Unavailability of rarer earth oxides in the region represents a significant challenge for the North American market. As a result, North America is highly dependent on imports.

Europe represented the second largest market accounting for 10.8% of the global revenue share in 2018. High consumer buying capacity in the region is expected to drive the demand for electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and consumer goods, which in turn is predicted to drive the production of electric motors designed for the aforementioned industries. This will likely increase the demand for the product.

This report segments the global Permanent Magnet Contactors Market based on Types are :

AC Contactor, DC Contactor.

Based on Application, the Global Permanent Magnet Contactors Market is Segmented into :

Power Switching, Motor Application, Other.

Regions covered By Permanent Magnet Contactors Market Report.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

The Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Permanent Magnet Contactors Market

– Changing Permanent Magnet Contactors market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Permanent Magnet Contactors market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Permanent Magnet Contactors Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

