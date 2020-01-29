Perimeter Security Market is anticipated to grow over $250 Billion by 2025 with International Key Players – Lockheed Martin, Anixter International, Honeywell, FLIR Systems, Nice Systems

The Global Perimeter Security Market is comprehensively and Insightful information in the report, taking into consideration various factors such as competition, regional growth, segmentation, and Perimeter Security Market size by value and volume. This is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide the latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Perimeter Security Market 2020-2025.

Overview of Global Perimeter Security Market:

The Global Perimeter Security Market is anticipated to grow over US$ 250 Billion by 2025 with an impressive double-digit growth rate in the forecast period 2020 – 2025. In 2014, approximately 71% of the organizations in US were affected by a successful cyber-attack and it has been estimated to increase at the rate of 61% annually in the upcoming years. This rapid growth in perimeter intrusion has compelled the demand for perimeter security solutions across world.

According to the market research report, the Global Perimeter Security Market is driven by various factors rising focus of government for perimeter security regulations, advancement in surveillance technology, development in smart cities and so on.

The Global Perimeter Security Market is segmented on the basis of Services, Solutions, Application and Region. Based on the Services, the Global Perimeter Security Market is sub-segmented into Open Systems, Integration & design, Risk Management Services, Support & Maintenance, Managed Services and others. On the basis of Solutions, the Global Perimeter Security Market is classified into Access Control, Intrusion detections sensors, Video surveillance, Mass/Emergency Notification System, Design, Risk Management and others. Based on the Application, the Global Perimeter Security Market is sub-segmented into Aerospace & Defence, Transportation & Logistics, Commercial Building, Critical Infrastructures, Government and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, globally, in 2015, North America has held the largest market share of 31.95% in Global Perimeter Security Market. The major reason for high market share is fast adoption of perimeter security solutions in the region. However, APAC region is expected to grow at highest CAGR of 10.7% during 2017-2025.

Global Perimeter Security Market Objectives:

1 To provide detailed information regarding key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the Perimeter Security Market

2 To analyze and forecast the size of the Perimeter Security Market, in terms of value and volume

3 To analyze opportunities in the Perimeter Security Market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape of the market

4 To define, segment, and estimate the Perimeter Security Market based on deposit type and end-use industry

5 To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

6 To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

7 To forecast the size of market segments, in terms of value, with respect to main regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

8 To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product developments, acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, and collaborations in the Perimeter Security Market

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: Anixter International, Tyco International, Honeywell International, FLIR Systems, Nice Systems, Axis Communications, Senstar, CIAS, Fiber Sensys, Lockheed Martin Corporation and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Global Industry News:

Lockheed Martin (October 15, 2019) – Lockheed Martin’s Modernized Turret Adds Performance, Operational Capabilities To The AH-64E Apache Helicopter – The U.S. Army recently awarded Lockheed Martin a $40.6 million contract to produce Modernized Turrets (M-TUR) for the AH-64E Apache helicopter, an upgrade to the Modernized Target Acquisition Designation Sight and Pilot Night Vision Sensor (M-TADS/PNVS) system with enhanced operational and performance capabilities.

“Our primary objective with the Modernized Turret is to improve system performance, increase reliability, and reduce required maintenance and support costs,” said Tom Eldredge, director of Apache Fire Control programs at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “The M-TUR demonstrates our commitment to delivering advanced, affordable capabilities and innovative solutions to our nation’s warfighters, enabling increased readiness, reliability and survivability in battle.”

In addition to performance improvements that provide greater rates and acceleration of sensors in azimuth and elevation, M-TUR’s new modular design improves turret reliability by 40 percent and reduces operation and support costs with a dramatic decrease in time required to conduct flight line maintenance. The design also allows for subassembly replacement on the flight line and includes higher reliability components that will improve aircraft availability.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Perimeter Security in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Perimeter Security Market Report 2020

1 Research Methodology

2 Global Perimeter Security Market Definition & Scope

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Perimeter Security Industry Dynamics

5 Global Perimeter Security Market by Services

6 Global Perimeter Security Market by Solution

7 Global Perimeter Security Market by End-Use

8 Global Perimeter Security Market, Regional Analysis

9 Competitive Intelligence

