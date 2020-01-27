Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Market 2020 Concentration Rate, Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue

Report Title: – Global Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Market Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Industry for 2020-2027.

Introduction, Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) is a procedure used to treat the narrowing of coronary arteries. In this procedure, a catheter is used to place a small structure, i.e., a stent to open blood vessels in the heart that have been narrowed owing to plaque build-up. Factors such as the growing prevalence of cardiac diseases, the rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, and growing geriatric population are anticipated to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period., Factors such as the rising prevalence of heart diseases and increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures are expected to fuel the demand for percutaneous coronary intervention. The increasing geriatric population is also propelling the growth of the market. However, the risk of infection and stringent government regulations are the major challenges for the market. , The global market for percutaneous coronary intervention has been segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. On the basis of product type, the market has been divided into coronary stents, PTCA catheters, and coronary guidewire and accessories. Coronary stents are further sub-segmented into drug-eluting stents, bare metal stents, and bioresorbable vascular scaffolds. PTCA catheters are further sub-segmented into balloon catheter and guiding catheter. By accessories, the product type segment is further categorized into inflation devices, torquer, RHV (Y-connector), control syringe, manifold, extension line, and others., Based on end user, the market has been divided into hospitals and specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, research and academic institutes, and others., The global percutaneous coronary intervention market accounted for USD 8,679.1 million in 2015 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.10 % during the forecast period.

Global Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: –

Abbott, ASAHI INTECC Company Limited, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., BIOTRONIK, Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc, Comed B.V., Cook, Cordis, Medtronic Plc, Meril Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd, Merit Medical System, Terumo Corporation, and others.

