Perchloroethylene (PCE) Market 2019 to Show Impressive Growth by 2025 | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research
Perchloroethylene (PCE), also known as “tetrachloroethene” is a chlorocarbon and is colorless. PCE is an organic chemical which is formed in the environment by human activity. This solvent is used extensively, especially in dry cleaning activities. The market of Perchloroethylene (PCE) is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The Perchloroethylene (PCE) market is mainly driven owing to escalating utility in consumer products such as Typewriter, shoe polish and correction fluid considering the global scenario.
Besides this, Perchloroethylene (PCE) is used to remove wax, oil and other related substances from the metals in automotive and aerospace industries. Therefore, the surge in automotive and aerospace industries is further propelling the growth of the market. However, long term exposure of Perchloroethylene may cause several health issues such as liver and kidney damage, which may pose significant challenge to the growth of the market.
The regional analysis of Perchloroethylene (PCE) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Perchloroethylene (PCE) Market over the forecasted period 2019-2026. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Perchloroethylene (PCE) market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Perchloroethylene (PCE) Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Perchloroethylene (PCE) Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Perchloroethylene (PCE) Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.
The leading Market players mainly include-
The DOW Chemical Company
Banner Chemicals Group
Occidental Chemical Corporation
ACE Geosynthetics Enterprise Co, Ltd
Aicello Chemical Co, Ltd
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Ethylene Oxychlorination
Acetylene Method
Ethylene Direct Chlorination
By Application:
Dry Cleaning Agent
Solvent
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Perchloroethylene (PCE) Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
