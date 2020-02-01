Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market : Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019 – 2025)

Analysis of the Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market

The presented global Peptic Ulcer Drugs market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Peptic Ulcer Drugs market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the Peptic Ulcer Drugs market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Peptic Ulcer Drugs market:

How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Peptic Ulcer Drugs market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies? What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Peptic Ulcer Drugs market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Peptic Ulcer Drugs market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Peptic Ulcer Drugs market into different market segments such as:

By Product Type

By Disease Indication

By Distribution Channels

By Region

This report covers the global peptic ulcer drugs market performance in terms of revenue contribution. The report includes key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the global peptic ulcer drugs market over the forecast period. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model, are included to provide clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

Based on product type, the global peptic ulcer drugs market is segmented into proton pump inhibitors (PPI), potassium-competitive acid blockers (P-CAB), antacids, ulcer protective drugs, H2-antagonists, and antibiotics. The PPIs segment is expected to remain the dominant segment in terms of value during the forecast period.

By disease indication, the global peptic ulcer drugs market is segmented as gastritis, gastric ulcer, duodenal ulcer or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). GERD segment is expected to dominate in terms of market share contribution, accounting for the maximum share of the overall market by 2022 end; whereas revenue from gastric ulcer segment is projected to expand at highest CAGR of during the forecast period.

On the basis of the distribution channel, hospital pharmacies segment is expected to hold maximum market share in the global market for peptic ulcer drugs.

By region, the market in North America is expected to lead in the global peptic ulcer drugs market. In 2014, North America and Europe collectively accounted for 67% share of overall marker revenue. Asia Pacific market accounted for 22% share in global peptic ulcer drugs market and is expected to gain significant market share over the forecast period, due to increasing recurrence of peptic ulcer disease. The MEA market is expected to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period partly due to low accessibility to peptic ulcer drugs in the region.

Product Type Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) Potassium-Competitive Acid Blockers Antacids H2-antagonists Antibiotics Ulcer Protective Drugs

Disease Indication Gastritis Gastric Ulcer Duodenal Ulcer Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Private Clinics Drug Stores Retail Pharmacies e-Commerce



North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

MEA GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Drivers and restraints of the peptic ulcer drugs market

Pipeline analysis and key developments in the market

Analysis of business strategies of key players

Peptic ulcer drugs market estimates and forecast

SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the Peptic Ulcer Drugs market

Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the Peptic Ulcer Drugs market on the global scale

Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

