People Counting System Market 2020: A Latest Research Report to Share Market Insights with Top Key Vendors (RetailNext, Brickstream, ShopperTrak, IRIS-GmbH, EurotechSpA, Hikvision) | Forecast to 2025

A market study ”Global People Counting System Market” examines the performance of the Global People Counting System Market 2020. It encloses an in-depth Research of the People Counting System Market state and the competitive landscape globally. This report analyzes the potential of People Counting System Market in the present and the future prospects from various angles in detail.

Global People Counting System Market Overview:

The Global People Counting System Market is valued at USD 690 Million in 2018 and will reach USD 2410 Million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.0% during 2020-2025.

The growth of this market is propelled by the growing retail sector and increase in adoption rate of people counting systems, availability of economical and easy-to-install solutions, and increasing demand from transportation sector for people counting solutions. The advancements in people counting solutions such as availability of 3D people counting and the growing opportunity in emerging markets such as Latin America, Middle East and Africa would provide ample growth opportunities for the people counting system market in the coming years.

The Global People Counting System Market is segmented on the basis of Technology, Component, End-User and Region. Based on the Technology, the Global People Counting System Market is classified into IR Beam, Thermal Imaging, Video-based and others. The Video-based technology is expected to dominate the people counting system market during the forecast period. The Video-based technology offers high accuracy during high-volume traffic, ability to detect the direction in which person or shopper is moving, remains unaffected in varying environments of light, heat, shadows, and it can easily distinguish people from objects and track continuously through a large area for an extended period of time.

In terms of the Component, the Global People Counting System Market is sub-segmented into Software and Hardware. On the basis of End-User, the Global People Counting System Market is sub-segmented into Retail Stores, Supermarkets, & Shopping Malls, Transportation, Corporate, Hospitality, Banking & financial Institutes, Healthcare, Sports and Entertainment and others.

As per the regional analysis, Rapid evolution of IOT across different industries has driven the market of Global People Counting System Market. The North America region dominates the Global People Counting System Market. APAC is the leading region in the people counting system market. Retail stores, supermarkets, and shopping malls are the leading application areas in the APAC People Counting System Market. The increasing number of retail stores is one of the major driving factors for the growth of the market in APAC. APAC will be a prominent market throughout the forecast period.

Top Leading Key in Players Global People Counting System Market: RetailNext, Brickstream, ShopperTrak, DILAX Intelcom GmbH, IRIS-GmbH, EurotechSpA, Hikvision and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Global Industry News:

RetailNext (October 09, 2019) – RetailNext Forecasts a Solid 4 Percent Holiday Growth for U.S. Retail Sector – Today, RetailNext Inc., the worldwide expert and market leader in IoT smart store retail analytics for optimizing shopper experiences, announced a moderately positive forecast for U.S. retail performance over the upcoming November through December holiday period, projecting a 3.8 to 4.2 percent year-over-year (YoY) jump in sales, driven largely by off-price, mass merchandise and warehouse club sectors.

“Despite very real concerns about international trade conflicts and the anticipation of more tariffs forthcoming, the American consumer will again drive retail growth over the upcoming holiday season,” said Lauren Bitar, head of advanced analytics and retail consulting at RetailNext. “Despite the growth, however, it’s going to be an extraordinarily competitive environment for retailers and it won’t be easy for brands to emerge as winners over the holidays.”

Region segment: People Counting System Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of People Counting System in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

