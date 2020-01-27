Penoxsulam Market Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2017 – 2025

Penoxsulam Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Penoxsulam industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Penoxsulam manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Penoxsulam market covering all important parameters.

Drivers and Trends

The key driver of the global penoxsulam market currently, is its use as an herbicide. It is employed by farmers globally to prevent the growth of weeds among a wide range of crops including rice, wheat, and corn. In addition, the demand for penoxsulam is expected to increase over the coming years due to the growing number of turfs and lawns globally. The growing number of residential and commercial lawns is expected to boost the global penoxsulam market over the next few years. Moreover, the growing number of sports grounds and golf courses – especially in the U.S. – is expected to drive the global penoxsulam market during the forecast period.

Global Penoxsulam Market: Regional Analysis

The key regions included under the global penoxsulam market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world. The demand for penoxsulam has been exceptionally high in North America, owing to the growth of its farming activities. The region is facing a high pressure to increase yield while facing a reducing overall area to farm in.

Asia Pacific follows North America in terms of the overall demand volume for penoxsulam. The swiftly growing agricultural sector in Asia Pacific – especially in emerging countries such as India – is likely to boost the global players in the penoxsulam market over the given forecast period. In addition, the growth in the construction activity and the increasing number of turfs in India, China, and Indonesia is anticipated to drive the demand for penoxsulam in the coming years.

Global Penoxsulam Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

The key companies of the global penoxsulam market that have dominated in various segments and regions so far, include The Dow Chemical Company, Bayer CropScience AG, BASF SE, Syngenta International AG, Nufarm Ltd., Monsanto Co., Chemtura Corp, and Nufarm Ltd.

