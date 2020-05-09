Penetration Testing Services Market Growth Overview by Top Key Players – IBM Corporation (U.S.), Rapid7, Inc. (U.S.), Qualys, Inc. (U.S.)

This report on the global Penetration Testing Services market is a detailed research study that helps provides answers and pertinent questions with respect to the emerging trends and growth opportunities in this particular industry. It helps identify each of the prominent barriers to growth, apart from identifying the trends within various application segments of the global market.

In 2018, the global Penetration Testing Services market size was 920 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2420 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 14.9% during 2019-2025.

Key players cited in the report:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Rapid7, Inc. (U.S.), Qualys, Inc. (U.S.), Veracode (U.S.), Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Acunetix (Malta), Cigital, Inc. (U.S.), WhiteHat Security (U.S.), and Checkmarx (Israel).

Synopsys(Cigital) is the world-leading player in global Penetration Testing market with the market share of 7.50% in 2017, in terms of revenue, followed by Acunetix, Checkmarx, Qualys, Rapid7, CA Technologies (Veracode), Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Whitehat Security, Trustwave, Contrast Security, Portswigger, Wireshark and Netsparker. The top 14 listed companies accounted for 56% of the revenue market share in 2017.

North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific are the largest downstream regions, occupied about 93% of market share, in terms of volume. More than 34% of Penetration Testing products/services were put into the North American market. While the Asia Pacific market is expected to be the biggest market with a market share of 35.96% in 2023.

Product Segments of the Penetration Testing Services Market on the basis of Types are:

network penetration testing, web application penetration testing, mobile application penetration testing, social engineering penetration testing, and cloud infrastructure penetration testing.

Application Segments of the Penetration Testing Services Market on the basis of Application are:

Personal Website

Enterprise Website

Government Website

Other

Regional Segments Analysis:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia.)

Highlights of TOC :

Market Overview: It starts with a product overview and scope of the global Penetration Testing Services market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Penetration Testing Services market size analysis for the review period 2019-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as the price; Penetration Testing Services market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Penetration Testing Services market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Penetration Testing Services report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

