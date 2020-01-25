Penetration Testing Market: Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2017 – 2025

Penetration Testing Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Penetration Testing industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Penetration Testing manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Penetration Testing market covering all important parameters.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=3158&source=atm

The key points of the Penetration Testing Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Penetration Testing industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2019-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Penetration Testing industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2019-2025 market development trends of Penetration Testing industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Penetration Testing Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=3158&source=atm

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Penetration Testing are included:

Key Trends

Apart from the pressing need of business entities to bulwark their IT systems from malicious attacks or unlawful access, there are the other factors too promoting the global market for penetration testing. Prominent among those is the rapid unveiling of better products by astute players. Besides, rise of BYOD culture and proliferating applications of IoT is also proving beneficial for the market.

However, there are a few hiccups threatening to derail the stellar growth of the market. One of them is the acute shortage of capable cyber security personnel who can analyze properly the exact issue and respond accordingly. Apart from that, market players are yet to tap into the SMEs who have limited budgets and hence can’t earmark large amounts for sophisticated security processes. Additionally, limited knowledge about the various available cyber security solutions, namely network testing, penetration testing, and firewalls is also a challenge facing the market.

Global Penetration Testing Market: Market Potential

Numerous enterprises worldwide still use mobile and web applications that have vulnerabilities which in case exploited can cause immense financial losses to the company. This vast untapped opportunity means the market is primed to grow at double digits in the next couple of years. The wireless penetration testing, intended to secure wireless infrastructures and devices connected via it, will likely spell maximum growth scope for the market. The government and defense sectors are expected to generate most of the demand in the market since they need to protect their critical data and applications from every conceivable advanced threats. IT and telecom, retail, and BFSI are also expected to drive up demand in the near future.

Global Penetration Testing Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, North America is a key market, powered primarily by the U.S. which is home to some of the most penetration testing companies. Surging data breaches and an increasing uptake of cloud computing solutions and services is also serving to stoke the market in the region.

Global Penetration Testing Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global market for penetration testing is witnessing healthy competition on account of astute players emphasizing on product development and forging strategic partnerships with other players. Some of the key players in the market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Acunetix, Cigital, Inc., Checkmarx, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Qualys, Inc., IBM, Synopsys, Inc., and Portswigger Ltd.

The global penetration testing market can be segmented into the following:

Global Penetration Testing Market, by Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=3158&source=atm

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Estimates 2019-2025 Penetration Testing market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players