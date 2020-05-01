Pellet Mills Market – Business Strategies With Major Key Players | CPM, Buskirk Engineering, Bliss Industries & Fragola

Pellet Mills Market – Overview

A pellet mill is also referred to as pellet press or pellet machine. It is a kind of machine utilized to create pellets from powdered materials. Pellet mills majorly comprise rollers and pellet die. The rotating dies or rotating rollers force the feedstock through the die holes to form pellets. The function of the pellet mill is to bring the particles of powdered materials closer so that the forces acting between the particles becomes stronger which further adds strength to the densified bulk materials (the pellets). Pellet mills are commonly used to produce all types of biomass waste. These include agriculture residues, forest waste, and industrial waste that are converted into fuel and are utilized by large industrial plants or households for cooking, heating, and power generation.

Pellet Mills Market – Drivers and Restraints

Pellet mills are also used for making feed pellet for poultry. The pellet mills transform a meal, small granules, fiber products, or mixture to pellet. The mixture or product is then forced by the rollers through the holes of the die which then comes out in the form of small cylinders. Pellet mills are majorly designed to produce wood pellets as fuel pellets. Wood pellets are a major source of biomass fuel which can be further utilized as an alternative fuel to fossil fuel. These wood pellets are compressed biomass cylinders with an average length of maximum 40mm and with diameter of 6mm or 8mm made from the by-products of forest industry such as shavings, wood chips, and sawdust. These condensed wood pellets are generally high in heating value, low in moisture content, and have high combustion efficiency, which leads to their extensive use globally.

Increasing demand for wood pellets is expected to be the major driver for the growth of the pellet mills market in the coming years. The EU 2020 policy which targets renewable energy sources and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions is further projected to drive the pellet mills market dynamically. Pellet machines are helping farmers to increase their income and to ease their financial burden, since pellet machines reduce the cash expenditure by increasing the consumption of biomass energy.

This in turn creates extensive employment for collection and supply of biomass materials which will benefit the farmers and boost the demand for pellet mills in the coming years. Furthermore, pellet mills are beneficial for improving energy efficiency and to ensure energy supply which is also expected to positively influence the market growth over the forecast period. Pellet machines are fairly environment friendly since it reduces the emission of carbon dioxide and cleans the environment. Additionally, the application of pellet machines is projected to improve the living quality of farmers and their rural environmental conditions. All these factors are expected to spur the implementation of pellet mills in the coming years.

Pellet Mills Market – Segmentation

The global pellet mills market can be segmented based on mechanical working, production capacity, power sources, application, and region. Based on the mechanical working principles, pellet mills are categorized into ring die pellet mills and flat die pellet mills. The ring die pellet mills compress the feed strokes into die holes which is distributed over the surface of a rotating die head of each roller. Flat die pellet mills are further segmented into roller-driving (with stationary die) and die-rotating (with stationary rollers). The feedstock is squeezed into die holes by the pressures caused by the interaction of die and rollers.