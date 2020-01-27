Pellet Cooler Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast 2027

Pellet cooler is a machine used in a pellet cooling process which involves simultaneous heat and mass transfer between the pellets and the cooling air. One of the most significant functions of a pellet cooler is to maintain uniform bed depth where air flows through the products to keep the air flowing equable through all the products.

Pellet Cooler Market – Competitive Landscape

Vecoplan LLC

Vecoplan Midwest is a leading manufacturer and supplier of pelleting equipment. From processing the raw material to bagging the finished pellets, Vecoplan Midwest designs, builds, and installs complete pellet production systems. A typical line within the pellet plant includes size reduction, conveyance, metering, pelletizing, cooling, screening, packaging, and customized system controls.

Nawrocki Pelleting Technology Ltd. (NPT)

This company was incorporated in 1960s. We design and produce pellets mills and machines for feed mills, biomass pellets factories, biogas plants, pelleting lines for all pelletizable feedstocks. This company design turnkey, production lines, which include all necessary processes with full automatic control in Industry 4.0 standards. This company provide full mechanical assembly, electrical assembly, training, commissioning and after sales support, consumables and spares.

Van Aarsen

Van Aarsen International was founded in 1949 in the Netherlands. This company has built-up a broad knowledge and wide experience in every area of the feed technology and premix industry and has developed a company in the feed and premix process technology. This company produce and develop state of the art machines, and complete feed mill and premix plant solutions.

Pelleting Technology Netherlands (PTN)

Pelleting Technology Netherlands (PTN), is specialized in the development, production and servicing of pelletisers and related machinery for the production of animal feed. Our products can be used for a wide range of applications.