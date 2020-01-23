PEGylated Drugs Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook by key Players Horizon Therapeutics Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc.

Global PEGylated Drugs Market: Information by Molecule (Protein, FAB’ Fragment, Enzyme and Aptamer), by Indication (Cancer, Gout, Hemophilia and Hepatitis) and by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2025

Market Analysis

PEGylation refers to the process of covalent and non-covalent attachment of polyethylene glycol polymer chains to bioactive molecules (proteins, peptides, enzymes, antibody fragments, oligonucleotides, etc.). It is a promising technique to enhance therapeutic effectiveness of medicines in clinical settings. Several PEGylated drugs have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and many drugs are being tested in clinical settings. The major companies are strictly investing in R&D of PEGylated drugs and have good number of molecules in the pipeline. So for example, UCB and Biogen are assessing safety and effectiveness of dapirolizumab pegol. Dapirolizumab pegol is an anti-CD40L pegylated Fab and is in Phase 2b of the clinical trial. The drug is developed for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus. However, adverse reactions associated with PEGylated drugs and drug recalls are anticipated to restrain the growth of the global PEGylated drugs market during the forecast period. The Global PEGylated Drugs Market is rising due to the growth in the spread of chronic diseases such as cancer, growing pharmaceutical industry, and advancements in the biologics sector. So for example, according to data from the National Cancer Institute, in the year 2016, 15.5 million new cases of cancer have been registered, and approximately USD 147.3 billion were spent for cancer care in the US. This rising prevalence of cancer creates a demand for effective drugs. Usage of advanced drug delivery system with PEGylation technology is important in the field of anti-cancer therapy as PEGylating enhances retention time of therapeutics which in turn is expected to increase growth of the global PEGylated drugs market. PEGylated Drugs Market is forecast to register a CAGR of 5.53% to reach USD 13,503.67 Million by 2025.

Market Segmentation

The Global PEGylated Drugs Market has been segmented by Molecule, Indication and region. By Molecule The Global PEGylated Drugs Market has been segmented into Protein, FAB’ Fragment, Enzyme and Aptamer. PEGylated protein is anticipated to account for the leading market share of 64.80% during the forecast period. Rising demand for PEGylation, increase in a number of chronic diseases including cancer, and product launches by major market players are propelling the growth of this segment. Global PEGylated Drugs Market has been divided by Indication into Cancer, Gout, Hemophilia and Hepatitis. Geographically, the Global PEGylated Drugs Market has been split into regions like North America (US & Canada), Latin America, Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, The Global PEGylated Drugs Market is broadly segmented into different regions like Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas is responsible for a market share of 65.73% in the year 2018. Americas is sub-segmented into North America and South America. North America has been further sub-segmented into the US and Canada. Europe was the second-largest Global PEGylated Drugs Market in the year 2018. The increasing efforts by the government to decrease persistent disease burden owing to the mounting occurrence of cancer in the region is estimated to push the market growth. The Europe region is further segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe, on the basis of countries has been, segmented into Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The Asia-Pacific region has been categorized as China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific. It holds the third-largest position in the PEGylated drugs market. The Middle East & Africa is expected to witness a remarkable growth owing to the increasing applications PEGylated drugs for the treatment of chronic diseases.

Major Players

Horizon Therapeutics Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, UCB S.A., Amgen, Inc., AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Bayer AG are some of the prominent players in The Global PEGylated Drugs Market. The players operating in the global PEGylated Drugs Market are focusing on product launches, along with expanding their global footprints by entering untapped markets. Some of the projected onlooker for the global PEGylated Drugs Market are Academic research institutes, Pharmaceutical companies, Biotechnology Companies, PEGylation products manufacturing companies, Contract research organizations (CROs) and Market research & consulting firms.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the size and CAGR of the global PEGylated Drugs market in 2025? Which product will gain the highest demand in the global PEGylated Drugs market? Which application could show the best growth in the global PEGylated Drugs market? What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future? Which players will lead the global PEGylated Drugs market in the coming years? Which region will gain the largest share of the global PEGylated Drugs market?

The report offers comprehensive analysis of the value chain, production, consumption, sales, and opportunities in the global PEGylated Drugs market. Market players can also use it to get useful recommendations and suggestions from market experts and knowledgeable industry analysts.

