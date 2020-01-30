Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Emerging Trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis by 2025

Peer-to-Peer Lending Market

Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Report supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market. The demand-side and supply-side trends are monitored to give a clear picture of the industry scenario.

As per the research, the Peer-to-Peer Lending market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

Market Segments Covered from the Peer-to-Peer Lending Market 

Market Segmentation:

Global Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Analysis, By End-Users, 2014 – 2024 (US$ Bn)

  • Consumer Credit
  • Small Business
  • Student Loans
  • Real Estate

Global Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Analysis, By Business Model, 2014 – 2024 (US$ Bn)

  • Traditional P2P Model
  • Marketplace Lending Model

In addition, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the peer-to-peer market with respect to the following geographical segments along with select country market estimates:

  • North America
    • The U.S.
    • Rest of North America
  • Europe
    • The U.K.
    • France
    • Germany
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • Australia
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Rest of the World
    • Middle East and Africa (MEA)
    • Latin America

