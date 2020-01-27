PE Pipe Resin Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2025 | Ozone Market Reports

PE Pipe Resin Market
PE pipe resin refers to PE resin which is mainly used during the production process of PE pipe. Currently, the most widely used PE resin is PE 80 and PE 100.
The global PE Pipe Resin market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of PE Pipe Resin by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
PE 100
PE 80
Others
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
LyondellBasell
Dow
Borealis
SABIC
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Ineos
Braskem
Total
Exxon Mobil
SINOPEC
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Water Supply Pipe
Sewage & Drainage Pipe
Oil & Gas Pipe
Agriculture Pipe
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
