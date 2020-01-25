PE Liner Market – Sophisticated Demand by 2019 – 2027

Global PE Liner market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

TMR (TMR) analyzes the PE Liner market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The PE Liner market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the PE Liner market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Queries addressed in the PE Liner market report:

What opportunities are present for the PE Liner market players to enhance their business footprint?

What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced PE Liner ?

Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?

For what purposes, is PE Liner being utilized?

How many units of PE Liner is estimated to be sold in 2019?

Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material type, the PE liner market has been segmented into:

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Cross-linked Polyethylene (PEX or XLPE)

Ultrahigh-Molecular-Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE)

On the basis of product type, the PE liner market has been segmented into:

Plain and printed liner

Custom liner

Lay flat perforated tubing liner

Gusseted liner

On the basis of capacity, the PE liner market has been segmented into:

<500 kg

500 to 1000 kg

>1000 to 2000 kg

> 2000 kg

On the basis of end use, the PE liner market has been segmented into:

Agricultural industry

Food and Beverage industry

Construction

Chemical industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Logistics and Transportation

Others (mining industry, etc.)

PE Liner Market: Regional Outlook

Countries like Germany, Sweden, and Austria in the European region and Singapore and Japan in the Asia Pacific region have the highest rank in transportation and logistics in the world; and therefore, the market for polyethylene (PE) liner is expected to rise. The PE liner market in developed countries such as the U.S., Italy, and the UK is expected to have positive growth during the forecast period. It attributed to the high demand for PE liner incorporate in providing an innovative way for storage and movement of goods between places. The increasing demand for a durable, cost-effective and compact packaging drives the PE liner market in developing countries such as India, China, etc.

PE Liner Market: Key Players

Greif, Inc.

Berry Global, Inc.

Allied Propack Pvt. Ltd.

United Bags, Inc.

Anhui Province Tianle Plastic Co., Ltd.

LC Packaging

International Plastics, Inc.

CDF Corp.

Clorox Australia Pty. Ltd.

Emmbi Industries Limited

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with PE liner market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The PE Liner market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.

Key findings of the PE Liner market study:

Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each PE Liner market player.

Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the PE Liner market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.

Historical and future progress of the global PE Liner market.

Year-on-year growth of the global PE Liner market in terms of value and volume.

The PE Liner report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.

