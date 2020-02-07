PDF Report: Tantalum Capacitor Market Growth Insights in 2020 and Beyond

Tantalum is an element of the periodic table with the symbol Ta and atomic number 73. Tantalum finds use as a modern metal because of its properties of capacitance, hardness, erosion resistance, and high heat resistance. Tantalum is available as wire, sputtering target, and pole, & mixes as nanopowders. Tantalum Capacitor is typically found in the compound shape and is not available in nature as a free component. The most widely recognized tantalum mineral is columbite or tantalite.

The major drivers of this market are the growing importance and demand for electronic gadgets such as smartphones & tablets and equipment. With an increase in electronic gadgets, the use of capacitors is expected to increase, thereby promoting the growth of the market. Also, the material finds its use, extensively, in aviation and land based gas turbine, and the demand from this sector is expected to rise at a brisk pace in the near future owing to high growth in aviation and aerospace industries. However, it is important to note that a majority of the worlds tantalum ores are located in the African continent and a ban on mining in the continent will lead to a demand-supply gap, which in return will raise the price of the capacitors, thereby increasing the overall cost for the product. The opportunity for the market lies in the fact that the mining methods have been improved over time and this will ensure uninterrupted supply for the market.

The market for tantalum capacitors is segmented into product type, application, and geography. The product type is segmented into tantalum foil electrolytic capacitor, tantalum capacitors with porous anode & liquid electrolyte, tantalum capacitors with porous anode, and solid electrolyte. The application is further divided into sample & hold circuits, power supply filtering, military applications, medical electronics, audio amplifiers, wireless handset, and telecommunications infrastructure. The region wise divisions are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The key players mentioned in the report are Abracon, CEC, Kemet, Kyocera (AVX), Panasonic, Rohm Semiconductor, Sunlord, Talison Minerals Pvt. Ltd., TE Connectivity, and Vishay.

By Product Types

Tantalum Foil Electrolytic Capacitor

Tantalum Capacitors with Porous Anode and Liquid Electrolyte

Tantalum Capacitors with Porous Anode and Solid Electrolyte

By Application

Sample and Hold Circuits

Power Supply Filtering

Military Applications

Medical Electronics

Audio Amplifiers

Wireless Handset

Telecommunications Infrastructure

