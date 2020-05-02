PC Gaming Peripheral Market Latest Industry Scenario, Trends, Restrain & Future Forecast to 2025

Global PC Gaming Peripheral Market valued approximately USD 2183.49 million in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.00% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

PC gaming peripherals refer to the devices or accessories which are used for controlling actions during the game. PC gaming peripherals include mouse, keyboards, headsets, controllers and surfaces etc. The growth of PC gaming peripherals market is primarily driven by escalating number of gamers and rise in disposable income of individuals. Additionally, increase in internet penetration in both developed and developing regions has elevated the popularity of online gaming which is further propelling the demand for PC gaming peripherals. Besides this, increase in number of peripheral manufacturers has resulted in lowered prices of gaming peripherals which represents lucrative growth prospects for the market in developing countries such as India and China. However, decrease in use of PCs due to growing adoption of smartphones and tablets may pose significant challenge to the market growth.

The regional analysis of PC Gaming Peripheral Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in PC Gaming Peripheral Market over the forecasted period 2019-2026. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the PC Gaming Peripheral market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the PC Gaming Peripheral Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of PC Gaming Peripheral Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global PC Gaming Peripheral Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The leading Market players mainly include-

Razer

Logitech G

Turtle Beach

Corsair

Sennheiser

Plantronics

Steelseries

Madcatz

ROCCAR

QPAD

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Headsets

Mouse

Keyboards

Surfaces

Controllers

By Application:

Third-Party Retail Channels

Distribution Channels

Direct Channels

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the PC Gaming Peripheral Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

