PC Gaming Peripheral Market Latest Industry Scenario, Trends, Restrain & Future Forecast to 2025
Global PC Gaming Peripheral Market valued approximately USD 2183.49 million in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.00% over the forecast period 2019-2026.
PC gaming peripherals refer to the devices or accessories which are used for controlling actions during the game. PC gaming peripherals include mouse, keyboards, headsets, controllers and surfaces etc. The growth of PC gaming peripherals market is primarily driven by escalating number of gamers and rise in disposable income of individuals. Additionally, increase in internet penetration in both developed and developing regions has elevated the popularity of online gaming which is further propelling the demand for PC gaming peripherals. Besides this, increase in number of peripheral manufacturers has resulted in lowered prices of gaming peripherals which represents lucrative growth prospects for the market in developing countries such as India and China. However, decrease in use of PCs due to growing adoption of smartphones and tablets may pose significant challenge to the market growth.
The regional analysis of PC Gaming Peripheral Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in PC Gaming Peripheral Market over the forecasted period 2019-2026. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the PC Gaming Peripheral market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the PC Gaming Peripheral Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of PC Gaming Peripheral Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global PC Gaming Peripheral Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.
The leading Market players mainly include-
Razer
Logitech G
Turtle Beach
Corsair
Sennheiser
Plantronics
Steelseries
Madcatz
ROCCAR
QPAD
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Headsets
Mouse
Keyboards
Surfaces
Controllers
By Application:
Third-Party Retail Channels
Distribution Channels
Direct Channels
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the PC Gaming Peripheral Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
