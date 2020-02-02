PC As A Service Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Hewlett-Packard Company (HP), CompuCom Systems (Office Depot), Lenovo Group Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Service IT Direct (Bizbang)

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, PC As A Service Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The PC As A Service market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the PC As A Service market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top PC As A Service players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts PC As A Service industry situations. According to the research, the PC As A Service market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the PC As A Service market.

Global PC as a Service Market was valued at USD 9.81 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 323.20 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 54.7 % from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global PC As A Service Market include:

Hewlett-Packard Company (HP)

CompuCom Systems (Office Depot)

Lenovo Group Limited

Microsoft Corporation

Service IT Direct (Bizbang)

HEMMersbach GmbH & Co. Kg

Telia Company AB

StarHub

SHI International Corp