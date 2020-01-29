Payroll Outsourcing Market Rise at 6.2% CAGR to 2025 | ADP, Vision H.R., Sage, Paychex, Gusto,Xerox, Infosys, Intuit, KPMG, Zalaris, NGA HR, BDO,Neeyamo

Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Payroll Outsourcing market will register a 6.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 12280 million by 2025, from $ 9647.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Payroll Outsourcing business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Payroll Outsourcing market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: ADP, Vision H.R., Sage, Paychex, Gusto,Xerox, Infosys, Intuit, KPMG, Zalaris, NGA HR, BDO,Neeyamo, Deloitte, Immedis, Activpayroll, Excelity, Ascender, Aurion, CloudPay, TriNet,i-Admin
This study considers the Payroll Outsourcing value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Full-Managed Outsourcing
Co-Managed Outsourcing
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Small Business
Midsized Business
Large Business
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Payroll Outsourcing market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Payroll Outsourcing market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Payroll Outsourcing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Payroll Outsourcing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Payroll Outsourcing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Payroll Outsourcing by Players
4 Payroll Outsourcing by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 ADP
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Payroll Outsourcing Product Offered
11.1.3 ADP Payroll Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 ADP News
11.2 Vision H.R.
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Payroll Outsourcing Product Offered
11.2.3 Vision H.R. Payroll Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Vision H.R. News
11.3 Sage
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Payroll Outsourcing Product Offered
11.3.3 Sage Payroll Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Sage News
11.4 Paychex
