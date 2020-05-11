Patient Risk Management and Safety Market is Booming 2020 – 2026 || Leading Players – Conduent, Inc, Prista Corporation, The Patient Safety Company, Ncontracts, Med-IQ, Inc., MetricStream Inc.

Global patient risk management and safety market is expected to rise with a healthy CAGR of 10.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the high cost of the software. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global patient risk management and safety market are RLDatix, Verge Solutions, LLC, RiskQual, QUANTROS, INC., Clarity Group, Inc., Conduent, Inc, Prista Corporation, The Patient Safety Company, Ncontracts, Med-IQ, Inc., MetricStream Inc., IQVIA, Health Catalyst, Smartgate Solutions Ltd., Salus Global Corporation, Covance Inc., BD among others.

The Patient Risk Management and Safety market report contains information and data in the form of charts, tables and graphs which is easily understandable to the users. This report deals with several markets internationally including Asia, North America, South America, and Africa in accord with the client’s needs. It endows them with the best possible solutions and meticulous information about the market trends. The best analytical methods have been employed in the report, namely SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis wherever applicable. What is more, the report offers advanced information and scenario about the Healthcare industry which helps to stand apart in the competition in this fast paced business environment. This Patient Risk Management and Safety market report also offers insights into revenue generation and sustainability initiative.

Market Definition: Global Patient Risk Management and Safety Market

Healthcare safety management is mainly dedicated on minimizing the medication errors, human errors and to improve the different healthcare processes. This is basically a software solution, which provides real time visibility into quality and safety management processes. This system comprises of infection prevention management, risk management, incident reporting, surveillance management, claims management, audit management, and analytics solutions. According to World Health Organizations report, in Europe health-care related adverse events and medical errors arise in 8% to 12% of hospitalizations.

Segmentation: Global Patient Risk Management and Safety Market

Patient Risk Management and Safety Market : By Solutions

Infection Prevention Management

Surveillance Management

Risk Management

Audit Management

Claims Management

Incident Reporting

Others

Patient Risk Management and Safety Market : By Component

Software

Services

Patient Risk Management and Safety Market : By End-User

Hospitals

Long-Term Care Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Pharmacies

Other

Patient Risk Management and Safety Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Patient Risk Management and Safety Market :

In May 2018, Sciformix Corporation (A Subsidiary of Covance Inc.) has launched a platform of new technology which can offer end-to-end solutions for safety & risk management. This expansion will help to overcome the unmet technology services for their life sciences customers

In July 2018, RL Solutions merged with Datix Limited. Datix Limited is a leading provider of healthcare quality and patient safety software. By this partnership the company will be able create a greater impact on patient safety all over the world

Patient Risk Management and Safety Market : Competitive Analysis

Global patient risk management and safety market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of patient risk management and safety market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Patient Risk Management and Safety Market : Customization of the Report

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Scope of the Patient Risk Management and Safety Market Report : –

The report shields the development activities in the Patient Risk Management and Safety Market which includes the status of marketing channels available, and an analysis of the regional export and import. It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments. This will benefit the report’s users, that evaluates their position in Patient Risk Management and Safety market as well as create effective strategies in the near future.

