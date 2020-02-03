Patient Portals Market Intelligence Research Reports for Actionable Insights 2016 – 2026

In 2029, the Patient Portals Market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Patient Portals Market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Patient Portals market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Patient Portals Market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2016 – 2026 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Patient Portals Market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Patient Portals Market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Patient Portals Market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

major players present in the Patient Portals Market are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., athenahealth, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Greenway Health, LLC, eClinicalWorks, Epic Systems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC, CureMD, Medfusion, Inc., GE Healthcare, InteliChart and ZH Healthcare LLC..

Regional Overview

Currently North America is dominating the Patient Portals Market due to rising number of care organizations in U.S., government policies related to healthcare in U.S. and Canada’s effort to enhance their healthcare sector and to digitize it. Europe and Asia Pacific also account for a considerable share of the patient portals market. Europe patient portals market is expected to expand at the highest growth rate due to technological advancements and increasing popularity of online patient portals.

Regional analysis for Patient Portals Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Europe U.K. France Germany Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

The Patient Portals Market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Patient Portals Market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Patient Portals Market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.

