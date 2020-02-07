Patient Lifting Devices Market Trends with Forecast up to 2017 – 2025

Patient Lifting Devices Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The recent published research report sheds light on critical aspects of the global Patient Lifting Devices market such as vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market drivers and challenges along with the regional analysis. The report helps the readers to draw a suitable conclusion and clearly understand the current and future scenario and trends of global Patient Lifting Devices market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to understand and define their strategies more efficiently in order to keep themselves ahead of their competitors. The report profiles leading companies of the global Patient Lifting Devices market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.

The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Patient Lifting Devices market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region). Each of the segments included in the report is studies in relations to different factors such as market size, market share, value, growth rate and other quantitate information.

The competitive analysis included in the global Patient Lifting Devices market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global Patient Lifting Devices market. Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner. The companies can also find several recommendations improve their business on the global scale.

The readers of the Patient Lifting Devices Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.

Global Patient Lifting Devices Market by Companies:

The company profile section of the report offers great insights such as market revenue and market share of global Patient Lifting Devices market. Key companies listed in the report are:

Notable Developments

The need for increased care and safety across the healthcare industry has created fresh opportunities for the market vendors.

Abilitech Medical has recently sent ripples across the medical industry with its new utility device for injured persons. The company is launching a wearable device for bedridden patients. Severe injury can bar people from the ability to perform basic tasks such as turning off the morning alarm or shoving off mosquitos. The new device is expected to improve the stakes of revenue generation within Abilitech Medical.

Air-assisted patient transfer devices are steadily making their way into renowned healthcare facilities. The healthcare industry has shown tremendous resilience in embracing and implementing new technologies. Therefore, the vendors in the patient lifting devices market have a large playfield of lucrative opportunities to capitalise upon.

Some of the renowned vendors in the global patient lifting devices market are:

Handicare Group AB

Invacare Corp.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

Global Patient Lifting Devices Market: Growth Drivers

Rising Incidence of Paralysing Disorders

A rising population of people suffers from the ills of dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and various types of cancers. In this scenario, it is important to have a strong system for assisting patients. Presence of a core system that offers improved mobility to patients is amongst the most important virtues within healthcare. Therefore, the total value of revenues in the global patient lifting devices market is slated to reach new heights in the years to come.

Improved Infrastructure of Healthcare Facilities

The need for patient lifting devices can also be associated with the construction of skyscrapers, a lot of which serve as hospitals. Presence of multi-speciality hospitals and healthcare centers has led to expansion of functional areas within hospitals. This factor, coupled with the letting ‘of residential spaces for hospitals, has also driven market demand. The increasing flux of patients across healthcare centers is indicative of the need for cutting-edge medical technologies. Therefore, the global patient lifting devices market is projected to attract increased revenues in the years to follow.

Global Patient Lifting Devices Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

