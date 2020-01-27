Patient Care Monitoring Systems Market: Industry Insights, Trends and Forecast up size 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Patient Care Monitoring Systems is accounted for $17.41 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $33.95 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases and the growing availability of wireless monitoring devices and for eco-friendly packaging are the major factors boosting the market growth. Moreover, the demand for extended shelf-life of products will create ample opportunities for market growth. However, high capital investments for manufacturing may hinder the growth of the market.

The patient monitoring system is used for monitoring critical conditions and diseases such as ECG, EEG, Oxygen saturation in human blood (SpO2), the temperature of body, and others. Monitoring of these parameters is performed at hospitals, or home.

By Product, Cardiac Monitoring Devices segment is likely to have a huge demand due to increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases at an early age and rising obese population. These devices monitor the continuous and intermittent heart activity, usually through electrocardiography. By geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to increasing per capita healthcare expenditure, growing public health awareness and rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases.

Some of the key players in Patient Care Monitoring Systems market include Bosch Medical, Cardiocom, GE Healthcare, Honeywell HomMed, Omron Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, AMD Global Telemedicine, Carematix, Coviden, Mindray, OSI Systems, Welch Allyn, Second Opinion Telemedicine Schiller AG and Roche.

Products Covered:

• Neuromonitoring Devices

• Cardiac Monitoring Devices

• Multi-parameter Monitoring Devices

• Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices

• Respiratory Monitoring Devices

• Weight Monitoring Devices

• Fetal Monitoring Devices

• Temperature Monitoring Devices

• Neonatal Monitoring Devices

• Blood Glucose Monitoring

• Body Temperature Monitoring

• Remote Monitoring System

• Childbirth Monitoring

End Users Covered:

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Home Care

• Ambulatory Care

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

