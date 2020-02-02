Pasta and Noodles Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A, TreeHouse Foods, Riviana Foods, Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Campbell Soup Company

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Pasta and Noodles Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Pasta and Noodles market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Pasta and Noodles market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Pasta and Noodles players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Pasta and Noodles industry situations. According to the research, the Pasta and Noodles market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Pasta and Noodles market.

Pasta and Noodles Market was valued at USD 59.56 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 74.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.94% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Pasta and Noodles Market include:

Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A

TreeHouse Foods

Riviana Foods

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.

Campbell Soup Company