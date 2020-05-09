Passive Optical Network Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Passive Optical Network Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Passive Optical Network market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Passive Optical Network Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Passive Optical Network Market

Adtran Inc, Alcatel Lucent S.A., Calix Inc, Ericsson Inc, Freescale Semiconductor Inc, Hitachi Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Motorola Solutions Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, ZTE Corporation.

The global Passive Optical Network Market to grow with a CAGR of +20% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

A passive optical network is a faster light based multipoint telecommunication network system that brings optical fiber cabling as well as signals to the end-user. In passive optical network operation, there are no conversions such as electrical to optical and optical to electrical.

PON comprises of one optical line termination (OLT) at the carriers premises and numerous optical network units (ONU) near the end users. PON is eco-friendly and provides better bandwidth compared to copper-based networks. PON provides higher efficiency as well as security and uses packets that are larger as well as variable. In passive optical network, a single fiber can support 16-128 end users. One fiber can handle both the upstream and downstream data traffic. PON helps in reduced operating expenses as it involves shorter installation time, reduced power expenses and provides high reliability. PON with higher bandwidth helps telecom companies to provide faster data, voice, video and some other services. PON is enabling telecom operators to provide fiber to the home, fiber to the building, fiber to the cabinet, fiber to the premises and fiber to the neighborhood, unlike fiber to the business alone in the past. BPON, EPON, GPON and WDM-PON are major passive optical network structures.

Key Market Trends

Further, merger & acquisition by the players for the product enhancement and increase in global footprints help the companies to cater large base of customers. For instance, in 2017, Corning Incorporated acquired Alliance Fiber Optic Products, Inc. (AFOP). The merger agreement states that Corning combined AFOP into its Optical Communications business segment and also seek towards further expansion in the market of cloud data-centre operators, OEMs. The acquisition also extends the Corning’s imprints in Asia. In another development, Alcatel-Lucent was acquired by Nokia Networks in 2016. The acquisition enables focus on future technologies such as IP and software-defined networking, the fifth generation (5G), analytics, cloud, and others. It involves Alcatel-Lucent’s Bell Labs, Nokia’s FutureWorks and Nokia Technologies to improve the research competencies and technology segment. In the same year, ADTRAN, Inc., closed the acquisition of major fibre access products, and technologies from the subsidiaries of CommScope, Inc. This acquisition is expected to enhance the solutions of Adtran for cable MSO industry and also to deliver scalable solutions, services and support to the cable operators in order to remain competitive in the multi-gigabit service delivery market.

The Passive Optical Network market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Passive Optical Network Market on the basis of Types are:

ATM Based Passive Optical Network (APON), Broadband Passive Optical Network(BPON), Ethernet Passive Optical Network (EPON), Gigabyte Passive Optical Network (GPON), Wavelength Division Multiplexing Passive Optical Network(WDMPON), Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Passive Optical Network Market is Segmented into :

CATV MSO, DSLAM Aggregation, Fiber to the Building (FTTB), Fiber to the Cabinet (FTTC), Fiber to the Home (FTTH), Fiber to the Premises (FFTP), Fiber to the Neighbourhood (FTTN), Mobile Backhaul

Regions are covered by Passive Optical Network Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Passive Optical Network Market

-Changing Passive Optical Network market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Passive Optical Network market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Passive Optical Network Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Passive Optical Network are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

