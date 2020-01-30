Passive Fire Protection Materials Market Future Adoption Overview 2016 – 2024

Global Passive Fire Protection Materials market report from TMR’s viewpoint

TMR analyzes the Passive Fire Protection Materials market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Passive Fire Protection Materials market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Passive Fire Protection Materials market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

competitive landscape of this market by reviewing the profiles of the key companies on the basis of their market shares, business strategies, product details, revenue structure, and latest development. A SWOT analysis of each of the participants has also been carried out in this report to identify their potential growth trajectory.

Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Market: Trends and Opportunities

Cementitious materials, intumescent coatings, and fireproofing cladding, specifically intumescent coatings, are the registering a significant demand in the global market for passive fire protection materials market, thanks to their growing usage in various industries, such as the construction, energy, warehousing, and oil and gas sectors.

Among these, the oil and gas industry has emerged as the leading end user of passive fire protection materials across the world and the scenario is likely to remain same over the next few years.

Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Market: Geographical Analysis

North America has been leading the global market for passive fire protection materials, thanks to a well-established industrial sector, the rising demand of consumers for enhanced fire safety of buildings, and the growth in the expenditure by the regional governments on improving the overall infrastructural security of the region. The growing usage of these products in the aerospace industry to avoid the damage in the aircraft structure and minimize the asset loss is anticipated to fuel the demand for passive fire protection in North America over next few years, ensuring its dominance.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is likely to witness strong growth due to the increasing demand from various industries, such as the manufacturing, construction, automotive, and warehousing industries. The rising willingness of consumers to pay and the growing awareness pertaining to fire safety are anticipated to boost the demand for these products in Asia Pacific in the coming years.

Companies Mentioned in the Research Report

The global market for passive fire protection materials demonstrates a highly fragmented and competitive landscape with the presence of a number of regional as well as international companies. The leading players operating in this market are Carboline, Leighs Paints, HILTI, Rudolf Hensel GmbH, Sherwin-Williams, Hempel, 3M, Sharpfibre, Nullifire, and Lloyd Insulations (India) Ltd.

