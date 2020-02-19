Passenger Air Transportation Market Trends, Opportunities, Segmentation And Market Size Report By TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Passenger Air Transportation Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The passenger air transportation market expected to reach a value of nearly $1094.2 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. The growth in the passenger air transportation market is due to growing disposable income, and lower ticket prices.

The passenger air transportation services market consists of sales of passenger air transportation services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that use aircraft, such as airplanes and helicopters to provide air transportation services of passengers and/or cargo. It includes services offered by both scheduled and nonscheduled air carriers, but scenic and sightseeing air transportation and air courier services are not included within the air transportation market.

Major players in the global passenger airline industry include American Airlines, Delta Airlines, UnitedContinental, Deutsche Lufthansa, and Air France KLM.

The global passenger air transportation market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The passenger air transportation market is segmented into domestic and international.

By Geography – The global passenger air transportation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America’s passenger air transportation market accounts for the largest share in the global passenger air transportation market.

