Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- GSK, Merck, Novartis, Teva, BoehringerIngelheim

Global Parkinson’s disease Treatmentmarket was valued at USD 3.94billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.65billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.99% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market include:

GSK

Merck

Novartis

Teva

BoehringerIngelheim

Impax

Abbvie

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Lundbeck

Sun Pharma

Wockhardt

Acadia