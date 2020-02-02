Parking Management Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Amano Corporation, Chetu, Conduent Flowbird Group, Indigo Park Services, Q-Free ASA

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Parking Management Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Parking Management market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Parking Management market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Parking Management players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Parking Management industry situations. According to the research, the Parking Management market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Parking Management market.

Global parking management market was valued at USD 3.12 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.95 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.35% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Parking Management Market include:

Amano Corporation

Chetu

Conduent Flowbird Group

Indigo Park Services

Q-Free ASA

SKIDATA AG

Streetline

SWARCO