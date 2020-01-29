Latest market study on “Parcel Sortation Systems Market to 2027 by Type (Linear Parcel Sortation System and Loop Parcel Sortation System) and End User (Logistics, E-Commerce, Food & Beverage, Post & Parcel, Airport, Pharmaceutical, and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the Parcel Sortation Systems market is estimated to reach US$ 3.09 Bn by 2027 from US$ 1.32 Bn in 2018. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The parcel sortation system industry has changed considerably over the past few years with technological development. Automation technology has positively impacted every end-user industry and the adoption of different automated technologies are consistently growing in both developed and developing regions. The manufacturing industry is one of the early adopters of automated technologies, which is majorly attributed to the increasing labor cost and ageing population. The demand for parcel sortation systems among the end user industries is consistently growing attributing to the fact that, the manufacturing industries are rapidly increasing their production in order to meet the surging customer demands. Parcel sortation system is an integral part of any warehousing and distribution centers which reduces the manual tasks of shipping and checking orders in a fulfillment operation. The ecosystem for Parcel Sortation System, involves the component providers, system integrators, consultants, and end-user of these systems.

Increase in the production volume of consumer goods is boosting the market for parcel sortation systems. Also, significant growth in E-commerce sector is also boosting the growth of the global market. However, technological complexities associated with the use of parcel sortation system may restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Further, growing demand in the warehouse management system and an overall reduction in the cost of parcel sortation system are expected to deliver ample growth opportunity to the industry players in the near future.

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPEL00002503/

GLOBAL PARCEL SORTATION SYSTEMS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Parcel Sortation Systems Market – By Type

Linear Parcel Sortation System

Loop Parcel Sortation System

Parcel Sortation Systems Market – By End-User Industry

Logistics

E-Commerce

Food & Beverages

Post & Parcel

Airport

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Parcel Sortation Systems Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Russia UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia South Korea China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



Parcel Sortation Systems Market – Company Profiles

Bastian Solutions Inc.

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Dematic

Honeywell Intelligrated

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

Interroll Holding GmBH

Invata Intralogistics

Beumer Group

Viastore Systems Inc.

Vanderlande Industries B.V.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.

Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.

Understand where the market opportunities lies.

Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.

Pick up on the leading market players within the market.

Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.

Purchase This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPEL00002503/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

Email Id: [email protected]

Phone : +1-646-491-9876