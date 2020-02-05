Parabens Market 2019 Revenue, Industry Growing Demand, Size, Share, Business Opportunities, Top Companies, Regional Outlook till 2027

In 2018, the market size of Parabens Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

growing demand for the cosmetics and several health care products has boosted the overall growth of the parabens market. Parabens are also widely used in the pharmaceutical industry. The companies use parabens in the various formulations in order to avoid contamination of the medicines. Parabens are very effective antimicrobial properties. Parabens are primarily used as bactericidal and fungicidal properties. They are mainly used as preservatives in many types of pharmaceutical formulations. Parabens are also used in the food industry especially in the packaged food. Parabens helps in prolonging and hence, preventing the decay of food. Parabens help in maintaining the freshness of food especially by acting as an antimicrobial agent. However, the major restrain of the parabens market is its easy absorption in the body which is proven to cause cancer especially breast cancer among the individuals using the products containing parabens. Therefore, many companies are conducting research and development to introduce substitute for the products such that it would not have any hazardous effect on the health of the consumer.

Paraben Corporation, Avon Products Inc. and NU SKIN among others are some of the participants of the global parabens market.

