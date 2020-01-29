Paper Towel Dispenser Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook up to 2027

The concept of smart cities integrates information and communications technology (ICT) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to urban infrastructure intending to improve the efficacy of urban services. With the rise in smart cities, the designing and building of technologically advanced constructions have increased, substantially. Paper towel dispenser is a small but significant component of urban services, which finds considerable utilization in these smart buildings and constructions.

This research report offers an analysis of various factors contributing to the growth of the global paper towel dispenser market. It also presents an assessment of the performance of the main segments concerning their impact on the overall growth of this market.

Global Paper Towel Dispenser Market: Competitive Analysis

With the presence of a large pool of small and mid-sized players, the global paper towel dispenser market demonstrates a highly fragmented and competitive business landscape. Some of the main players in this market are:

SCA

Kimberly-Clark

Bobrick Washroom Equipment

Franke

San Jamar

Georgia-Pacific

Cintas

American Specialties

Palmer Fixture

Dolphin Solutions

Cascades

Jaquar

Domestic players are trying to make a place for themselves in this market by boosting their sales volumes. For this, they are introducing their products at much lower prices and also keep on launching promotional discounts, owing to which the competition in this market continues to intensify further. International players are more focused on introducing advanced products to gain an edge over their competitors. Strategic collaborations and mergers and acquisitions are also some of the prominent strategies among these companies to increase their visibility.

Many companies are acquiring their smaller counterparts to take over their production facilities and distribution channels in order to spin profits and expand their regional presence. Product launches are also a popular strategy among the leading players, as continued addition of new verities to their portfolios helps them in attracting novel consumers. Joint ventures and partnerships are looked upon as a means to improve consumer base among key players in the global paper towel dispenser market.