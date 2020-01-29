Paper Fiber market to experience a rapid growth between and 2016 – 2024

Indepth Read this Paper Fiber Market

The analysis of the Paper Fiber market defines the data and throws light. Even the supply-side and demand-side styles are monitored to provide a very clear picture of the industry scenario across geographies.

According to the research, the market is anticipated to Attain a price of ~US$XX by the close of 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Global Paper Fiber Market: Trends and Opportunities:

The rising rate of soil erosion is one of the key factors promoting the use of paper fiber as a soil additive today. This applies both agriculturally and otherwise, as soil erosion is becoming a very high priority cause for concern in terms of land space reduction. Within the agriculture industry, paper fiber forms a doubly advantageous application, as it can hold the soil together while also imparting to it a better retentive property for water and added nutrients. Paper fiber thus plays a crucial role in the agriculture industry of today, where the total available arable land is low and the demand for quality yield is very high.

The end users of the global paper fiber market include land reclamation, animal bedding, and agriculture. Of these, the agriculture segment forms the leading application for paper fiber, where it can be used in the topsoil in order to help the land retain nutrients and water, while simultaneously reducing the rate of soil erosion. Its fluid retentive capabilities are also giving it a heavy impetus in its use for animal bedding in the livestock industry, as it can help create a drier environment for livestock to live in, thereby reducing the growth of bacteria in it.

Global Paper Fiber Market: Region-wise Outlook:

The core regions discussed in the report on the global paper fiber market are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the MEA. Of these, Asia Pacific is currently showing the leading level of demand for paper fiber, given its extensive dependence on agriculture and the growing demand for premium yield crops. Paper fiber is also finding its way into dairy farms across the region as a viable replacement to hay and dried crops for animal bedding. China, India, and Australia are expected to show a very high rate of increase in demand for paper fiber over the coming years.

Companies Mentioned in the Research Report:

The leading player entities in the global paper fiber market currently include Resources Management Inc., Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Limited, WestRock Company, STORA ENSO, JK Paper Limited, and Casella Waste Systems.

