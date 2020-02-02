Panic Attack Treatment Market Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis by 2015 – 2023

Global Panic Attack Treatment market report from TMR’s viewpoint

market segmented intodrug class, and geography. The drug class market segmented into selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), serotonin norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI), and benzodiazepines (BZD). Selectiveserotonin reuptake inhibitor class further segmented into fluoxetine (Prozac), paroxetine (Paxil, Pexeva) and sertraline (Zoloft). Further, serotonin norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor includevenlafaxine hydrochloride (Effexor XR). Benzodiazepines includealprazolam (Niravam, Xanax), chlordiazepoxide (Librium), diazepam (Valium) and lorazepam.However, benzodiazepines can be habit forming hence, generally used for short term basis and consider as a last choice of treatment.SSRI and SNRI are consider as a first line therapy for panic attacks patient hence, hold the largest market share globally. Geographically, panic attack treatment market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America dominates the global panic attack market due to increasing incidence of panic attacks, and more awareness in people related to anxiety disordersand expected to maintain the position during forecast period. However, Asia Pacific market, expected to grow at a faster rate due to changing lifestyle led to increasing stress, and growing facilities to detect anxiety disorders.

Some of the major driving factors driving the panic attack treatment market are increasing incidence rate due to more stressful life, sedentary lifestyle, and presence of strong pipeline. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, anxiety disorders are the most common illness in the U.S. and affecting 18% of population. Additionally, 2.7% of population of all anxiety disorders affected by panic attacks, which is approximately 6 million in the U.S. In the National Comorbidity Survey carried out in 2005, 58% of patients diagnosed with major depression found to have an anxiety disorders; among these patients, the rate of comorbidity with panic disorder was highest. However, poor diagnosis rate as no single diagnosis test is available to detect anxiety disorders, and side effects of medications such as habit forming nature, dry mouth, and nauseacould restraint the market growth. Focusing on emerging countrieswould create an opportunity for a market players.

Some of the key players of the global panic attack treatment market are Abbott Laboratories, Actavis Pharmaceutical Company, Baxter International, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company,F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GlaxoSmithKlinePharmaceuticals Limited, Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer,Inc., Recordati Rare Diseases, Shionogi and Company, and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma.

