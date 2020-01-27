Pangasius Market Demands and Growth Prediction 2019 – 2029

Detailed Study on the Pangasius Market

The latest report published by PMR on the Pangasius Market reveals that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period 2019 – 2029 and reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2019. Further, by leveraging the data in the report, investors, established players, emerging market players, and stakeholders can develop effective business strategies to cement their position in the Pangasius Market.

The report ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Pangasius Market in the upcoming decade. The report includes a SWOT analysis of some prominent players in the Pangasius Market wherein the business prospects of each player are discussed in detail.

The Pangasius Market is bifurcated into different sections to provide a clear understanding of the various aspects of the market. The growth potential, market share, size, and prospects of each segment and sub-segment is depicted in the report.

Market Participants

The market participants in the global pangasius market identified across the value chain includes Iglo Group, Marine Harvest, High Liner Foods, Thai Union Frozen Products, Leroy Seafood Group, Dong Won Fisheries, Beijing Princess Seafood International Trading, Findus Group, Empresas AquaChile, Hansung Enterprise, Faroe Seafood, Labeyrie Fine Foods, Mogster Group, Kverva, Sajo Industries, Surapon Foods, Tassal Group, Stolt Sea Farm among the other pangasius producers across the globe.

Opportunities for the Participants in Pangasius Market

Vietnam is the leading exporter of frozen food across the globe. All the species of pangasius are found in the countries such as Vietnam, China, and other surrounding countries. These countries use the aquaculture technique to produces all the species of the pangasius. Hence these countries have the potential market for the suppliers and this is results in an increase in the market share of these countries in pangasius market. All the producers of pangasius from Vietnam and other countries are investing for the modified and improvised storage spaces. They are also expanding their production capacity to satisfy global demand. This is expected to drive the market growth of the pangasius across the globe.

The pangasius is made available in different packaging materials and styles in the various business to consumers segments, which gives them multiple options to the consumers to choose from is expected to boost the market growth of the pangasius market across the globe. Although being the leading exporter in frozen food across the globe, Vietnam is facing the losses due lac of efficient and enough storage spaces.

