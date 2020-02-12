Panasonic Corporation, Denso Corp, 3M, Robert Bosch GmbH | Global automotive air purifiers Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook To 2024
AUTOMOTIVE AIR PURIFIERS MARKET: SUMMARY
The Global automotive air purifiers Market is estimated to reach USD 2.02 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 16.2%. Increasing the quality of air, affordable and powerful ability to get rid the odor & bacteria, and increasing the demand for fresh and toxin free compartment are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. However, high level of maintenance is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.
Automotive air purifiers are designed for cleaning the air and purifying the bad odor which present inside the car.The main use of air purifier is to make the air healthy and clean. They are especially helpful for the people who suffer from asthma or allergies. However the filter removes most of the dust particles and impurities from the air including pollen, spores, and mold.
Some key players in automotive air purifiers are Panasonic Corporation, Denso Corp, 3M, Robert Bosch GmbH, MAHLE GmbH, Honeywell International Inc, Sharp Corporation, Eureka Forbes,TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION, and MANN+HUMMEL among other.
AUTOMOTIVE AIR PURIFIERS MARKET: REPORT SYNOPSIS
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global automotive air purifiers market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of type, the market is segmented intohigh efficiency particulate air (HEPA), ionizers & ozone generator, electrostatic filter, activated carbon filter and UV air light filter.
- By vehicle type, the automotive air purifiers market is segmented into luxury vehicle, passenger vehicle andeconomic vehicle.
- By end use industry, the market is segmented into original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and aftermarket.
AUTOMOTIVE AIR PURIFIERS MARKET REPORT SEGMENTATION
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Automotive Air Purifiers Market, by Type
- High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)
- Ionizers & Ozone Generator
- Electrostatic Filter
- Activated Carbon Filter
- UV Air Light Filter
Automotive Air Purifiers Market, by Vehicle Type
- Luxury Vehicle
- Passanger Vehicle
- Economic Vehicle
Automotive Air Purifiers Market by, End Users
- OEM
- Aftermarket
Automotive Air Purifiers Market by, Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Taiwan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Russia
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
COMPANIES COVERED
- Panasonic Corporation (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Denso Corp
- 3M
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- MAHLE GmbH
- Honeywell International Inc
- Sharp Corporation
- Eureka Forbes
- TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION
- MANN+HUMMEL
- Other Key Companies
