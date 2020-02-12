Panasonic Corporation, Denso Corp, 3M, Robert Bosch GmbH | Global automotive air purifiers Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook To 2024

AUTOMOTIVE AIR PURIFIERS MARKET: SUMMARY

The Global automotive air purifiers Market is estimated to reach USD 2.02 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 16.2%. Increasing the quality of air, affordable and powerful ability to get rid the odor & bacteria, and increasing the demand for fresh and toxin free compartment are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. However, high level of maintenance is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.

Automotive air purifiers are designed for cleaning the air and purifying the bad odor which present inside the car.The main use of air purifier is to make the air healthy and clean. They are especially helpful for the people who suffer from asthma or allergies. However the filter removes most of the dust particles and impurities from the air including pollen, spores, and mold.

Some key players in automotive air purifiers are Panasonic Corporation, Denso Corp, 3M, Robert Bosch GmbH, MAHLE GmbH, Honeywell International Inc, Sharp Corporation, Eureka Forbes,TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION, and MANN+HUMMEL among other.

AUTOMOTIVE AIR PURIFIERS MARKET: REPORT SYNOPSIS

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global automotive air purifiers market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented intohigh efficiency particulate air (HEPA), ionizers & ozone generator, electrostatic filter, activated carbon filter and UV air light filter. By vehicle type, the automotive air purifiers market is segmented into luxury vehicle, passenger vehicle andeconomic vehicle. By end use industry, the market is segmented into original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and aftermarket.

AUTOMOTIVE AIR PURIFIERS MARKET REPORT SEGMENTATION

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Automotive Air Purifiers Market, by Type

High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

Ionizers & Ozone Generator

Electrostatic Filter

Activated Carbon Filter

UV Air Light Filter

Automotive Air Purifiers Market, by Vehicle Type

Luxury Vehicle

Passanger Vehicle

Economic Vehicle

Automotive Air Purifiers Market by, End Users

OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Air Purifiers Market by, Region

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Russia

France

Italy

UK

Spain

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

COMPANIES COVERED

Panasonic Corporation (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

(Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis) Denso Corp

3M

Robert Bosch GmbH

MAHLE GmbH

Honeywell International Inc

Sharp Corporation

Eureka Forbes

TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION

MANN+HUMMEL

Other Key Companies

