Pallet Truck Market Growth Prospects and Outlook 2019-2023 | Toyota Industries, KION Group, Jungheingrich, Goscor Lift Trucks

The ‘Global Pallet Truck Market Outlook 2019-2023’ offers detailed coverage of Pallet Truck industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand, end-use details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Pallet Truck producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Pallet Truck producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market.

According to the study, the global Pallet Trucks market is estimated to be valued at US$ 30 billion by 2018 end and is expected to expand in the coming years at a CAGR of 6.8% in terms of volume over the forecast period (2019-2023).

Key Vendors:

Toyota Industries, KION Group, Jungheingrich, Goscor Lift Trucks, Hyster Company, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Liftek FZC, Linde Material Handling, Thermote & Vanhalst Group, Nido Machineries Pvt Ltd, Nilkamal Limited, Pr Industrial S.r.l., Presto Lifts Inc., request free sample to get a complete list of companies.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Summary

Based on the end-use, the global pallet market can be segmented into food and beverages, retail stores, wholesale distribution, transportation and logistics and manufacturing, and others. The wholesale distribution segment should represent a significant share of the global market truck by the end of the forecast period. The growth of the pallet market is mainly driven by the development of large-scale industrial projects in the developing economies of Southeast Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, India, and China. The companies involved in the supply chain services focus on the development of large storage facilities and the strengthening of logistics capabilities.

With the growth in the allocation of living standards of people, there was an increase in demand wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Asia-Pacific region. This should stimulate demand for storage, which in turn, will lead the global market trucks in the coming years. The growth of new sales channels should create income-generating opportunities for the growth of the pallet market in these regions. Industrial markets are witnessing a huge demand for storage operations due to growing consumer demand. Therefore, the storage requirement and the effective supply will create demand for trucks. Adding to that, the growth in sectors such as retail, FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) and the pharmaceutical industry will stimulate the pallet demand, especially in developing regions.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, and application.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from key industry participants. The global Pallet Truck market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and others), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and others), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and others), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and others). Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key vendors operating in this market.

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

-Key market segments and sub-segments

-Evolving market trends and dynamics

-Changing supply and demand scenarios

-Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and market forecasting

-Tracking current trends/opportunities/challenges

-Competitive insights

-Opportunity mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs

Table of contents:

Part 1. Summary

Part 2. Report Methodology

Part 3. Market Overview

Part 4. Industry Value Chain

Part 5. Competitive Landscape

Part 6. Segmentation by Type

Part 7. Segmentation by Application

Part 8. Regional Perspectives

Part 9. Company Profiles

Part 10. Market Forecast

Part 11. Market Drivers

Part 12. Industry Activity

Part 13. Appendix

