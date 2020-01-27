Packaging Materials Market 2020 Surprising Growth : Amcor,Ball Corporation,Crown Holdings,International Paper,Mondi,Owens-Illinois,Reynolds Group

Packaging Materials Market Global Industry Research report provides in depth study of using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Packaging Materials Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization. The study provides forecast and estimates market for each product in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period.

High growth in the global food & beverage industry will propel packaging materials demand during the forecast years. These products are extensively used in the packaging of raw & processed food items. They are also increasingly used in packaging bulk food products such as grains, cereals, etc. Rising consumption of frozen meat products, canned sea-foods, and ready-to-eat meals across the globe will augment the packing materials market growth. High consumption of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will also be a major growth enabler for the market.

Although the competitive landscape of the Packaging Materials market in Asia Pacific and Latin America boasts of a large pool of local as well as international players, only a few companies, namely, DelMonte Pacific Ltd., H.J. Heinz Co., ConAgra Foods, Pinnacle Foods, and MTR Foods have managed to establish their brands in these regions.

Packaging Materials Market

Rising demand for personal care products will also have a positive impact on the packing materials market growth. Rising income levels of consumers in emerging economies and willingness to spend on personal grooming will increase beauty and skin care products’ demand in coming years. The global personal care products industry will surpass USD 600 billion by 2024 and will drive demand for packing materials during the forecast period.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Packaging Materials capacity, production, value, price and market share of Packaging Materials in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report: Amcor, Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, International Paper, Mondi, Owens-Illinois, Reynolds Group, Sealed Air, Stora Enso, WestRock, Bemis, COVERIS, Berry Plastics, DS Smith and Graphic Packaging.

Packaging Materials Breakdown Data by Type

Paper & Cardboard

Rigid Plastic

Metal

Flexible Plastic

Glass

Wood

Textile

Others

Packaging Materials Breakdown Data by Application

Food

Beverage

Healthcare

Cosmetics

Household Products

Chemicals

Others

Packaging Materials Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Scope of Report:

To analyze and research the global Packaging Materials capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Packaging Materials manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

