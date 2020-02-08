Packaging Adhesives Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2015-2025
According to 99Strategy, the Global Packaging Adhesives Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2020-2025. The report analyses the global Packaging Adhesives market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.
The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.
Key Regions
Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Key Companies
3M
Henkel
HB Fuller
Avery Dennison
Bostik
Paramelt B.V.
Jowat AG
SIKA
Wacker Chemie AG
Ashland
DYMAX
Key Product Type
Water Based
Solvent Based
Hot Melt
Others
Market by Application
Food & Beverages
Personal Care
Pharmaceutical
Others
Main Aspects covered in the Report
Overview of the Packaging Adhesives market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth
2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2025 market forecast
Geographical analysis including major countries
Overview the product type market including development
Overview the end-user market including development
