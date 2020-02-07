Ozone Generation Market Analysis By Industry Value, Market Size, Top Companies And Growth Forecast To 2027

Ozone generation is majorly used for water treatment and air and gas purification treatment. The world is facing a serious threat of diseases caused due to contaminated water. The increasing industrialization across the globe been one of the major factors causing water pollution. Hence the rising need for ozone generation system that drives the growth of the ozone generation market. Regulatory bodies across the various nation are promoting and supporting the use of ozone generation technologies that raises demand for the ozone generation market.

Rising the need for water treatment is propelling the growth of the ozone generation market. The increasing health concerns due to rapid urbanization, increasing water contamination are contributing to the growth of the ozone generation market. However, the high operational and installation cost of ozone generation systems and lack of awareness about ozone generators is the major restraint for the growth of the ozone generation market. Furthermore, development in ozone generation technologies in emerging countries such as India, China, Japan, and among others creates lucrative opportunities for the market players of the ozone generation market.

The global ozone generation market is segmented on the basis of technology, application. On the basis of technology the market is segmented as corona discharge, cold plasma, electrolysis, ultraviolet. On the basis of application the market is segmented as waste water, potable water, air and gas treatment, industrial, others.

The report also includes the profiles of key ozone generation companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Absolute Systems Inc.

CHEMTRONICS CO., LTD.

DEL Ozone, Inc.

EBARA Technologies, Inc.

ESCO INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Fuji Electric

International Ozone

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

SUEZ

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation

The report analyzes factors affecting ozone generation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the ozone generation market in these regions.

