Owning a dog is good for mental health according to a new study

The company of a dog makes us feel good mentally according to a new study that appeared in the Journal of Public Health. The study analyzed the effects of a dog’s company on mental health over time, unlike previous studies that focused mostly on beneficial effects on physical health.

Researchers analyzed the effects of a dog’s ownership on mental health over a two-year period, covering 1023 participants from Perth, Western Australia. The data was mostly collected from surveys and related to factors such as weekly minutes of walking with the dog and others concerning the mental health of the owner.

According to Hayley Christian, professor at the School of Population and Global Health and Telethon Kids Institute at the University of Western Australia, one of the main authors of the study, dogs have particularly beneficial effects on stress levels: they encourage us to be more active and also to build healthier relationships with other people in our community, especially when we walk them, all excellent factors for good mental health.

It was, however, a study whose sample was actually small and the researchers themselves admit that further studies will have to be carried out regarding the relationship between a dog’s company and the effects on mental health: “It will be important for future studies to examine the extent to which dogs affect our mental health, including how a change in the state of ownership of the pet could have an impact on mental health at different stages of our lives.”

Related Articles and Sources:

http://www.news.uwa.edu.au/2019110611707/research/dogs-are-moe-companions-they-are-great-our-mental-wellbeing

https://academic.oup.com/jpubhealth/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/pubmed/fdz094/5583949?redirectedFrom=fulltext