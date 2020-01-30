Outstanding Scope of Vehicle Telematics Market is Estimated to Grow Incredible CAGR till 2025 | Global Key Vendors – Continental, Trimble, Wabco, Delphi, Bosch

BusinessIndustryReports has recently broadcasted a new study to its broad research portfolio, which is titled as “Global Vehicle Telematics Market” Research Report 2020 provides an in-depth analysis of the Vehicle Telematics with the forecast of market size and growth. The analysis includes addressable market, market by volume, market share by business type and by segment (external and in-house).The research study examines the Vehicle Telematics on the basis of a number of criteria, such as the product type, application, and its geographical presence.

Global Vehicle Telematics Market Overview:

This report studies the Global Vehicle Telematics Market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The Global Vehicle Telematics Market is expected to grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025.

According to the market report analysis, rising awareness and numerous benefits of telematics, advancement in smartphones, high speed internet connectivity and developed GPS receiver have changed the telematics business rapidly. Moreover, increasing awareness about driver’s safety and growing influence of safety regulations imposed by various government organizations in the European Union, Russia, and Brazil have made telematics an essential component for vehicles.

The Global Vehicle Telematics Market is segmented on the basis of Vehicle Type, Technology, Application and Region. Based on the Vehicle Type, the Global Vehicle Telematics Market is classified into Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle. On the basis of Technology, the Global Vehicle Telematics Market is sub-segmented into Plug & Play Telematics and Hardwired Install Telematics.

In terms of the regional analysis, North America is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This is due to the major market share is early adoption of telematics technology for vehicle in the region. North America constitutes of developed economies such as United States and Canada. These countries are significantly advanced in terms of technology and its application deployments. Moreover, government regulations, policies and mandates for the different application of vehicle telematics is expected to drive the market growth in North America.

Top Business News:

Continental (October 15, 2019) – Continental and 3M Partner to Develop Intelligent Infrastructure Technology for Safer Roadways – Technology company Continental announced today it has entered into a collaborative evaluation partnership with 3M to assess the infrastructure-to-vehicle (I2V) interface between infrastructure-related objects and technologies (including pavement markings, conspicuity film, signs and other landmarks on or near the roadway environment), and vehicle-related technologies.

Today’s current infrastructure is lacking some aspects of consistency, uniformity, performance specifications, and maintenance standards that are important for the industry to optimize the perception and localization capabilities of automated vehicles. While it is clear that infrastructure optimized solutions are not possible in the short term, the long-term goal of the cooperation partners is to find a more balanced solution.

“A major focus at Continental is to ensure our vehicle technology is able to accurately, efficiently and effectively communicate with cities and road infrastructure”, said Ralph Lauxmann, Head of Systems & Technology at Continental’s Chassis & Safety Division. “We are excited to partner with 3M to collaborate on improving overall road infrastructure technology to help increase safety and awareness of the environments and obstacles we drive through daily.”

Top Leading Key in Players Global Vehicle Telematics Market: Trimble, Wabco, Continental, CalAmp, Delphi, Bosch, GEOTAB, Automatic, Actsoft

and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Vehicle Telematics Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Trimble, Wabco, Continental, CalAmp, Delphi, Bosch, GEOTAB, Automatic, Actsoft are some of the key vendors of Vehicle Telematics across the world. These players across Vehicle Telematics Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: Vehicle Telematics Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Vehicle Telematics in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Vehicle Telematics Market Report 2020

1 Vehicle Telematics Product Definition

2 Global Vehicle Telematics Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Vehicle Telematics Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Vehicle Telematics Business Revenue

2.3 Global Vehicle Telematics Market Overview

3 Manufacturer Vehicle Telematics Business Introduction

3.1 Trimble Vehicle Telematics Business Introduction

3.2 Wabco Vehicle Telematics Business Introduction

3.3 Continental Vehicle Telematics Business Introduction

3.4 CalAmp Vehicle Telematics Business Introduction

3.5 Delphi Vehicle Telematics Business Introduction

3.6 Bosch Vehicle Telematics Business Introduction

