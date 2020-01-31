The exclusive research report on the Global Key Account Marketing Market 2020-2025 examines the market in detail along with focusing on significant market dynamics for the key players operating in the market. Global Key Account Marketing Industry research report offers granulated yet in-depth analysis of revenue share, market segments, revenue estimates and various regions across the globe.

Overview of Global Key Account Marketing Market:

The report spread across 90 pages is an overview of the Global Key Account Marketing Market Report 2020. The analytical examination is proposed to give immense clarity on the market size, share and growth rate crosswise over various regions. The significant information and broad examination of the patterns from the days of old and future goes for offering the stakeholders, product owners, and marketing work force an aggressive edge over others working in the Key Account Marketing Market for the figure forecast period 2020 – 2025.

This report studies the Global Key Account Marketing Market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The Global Key Account Marketing Market is expected to grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025.

The Global Key Account Marketing Market is segmented on the basis of Type, End-Use Industry and Region. Based on the Type, the Global Key Account Marketing Market is sub-segmented into Account-Based Execution Software, Account-Based Reporting Software, Marketing Account Intelligence Software, Marketing Account Management Software and others. On the basis of End-Use Industry, the Global Key Account Marketing Market is classified into Large Enterprises, SMEs and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, The Key Account Marketing Market in North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of major players in the Key Account Marketing Market ecosystem results in the increasing adoption of these systems in North America.

Latest Business News:

Metadata.io (August 13, 2019) – Metadata.io Continues to Advance AI-Powered Marketing Operations to Drive Unprecedented Digital Marketing Results – Metadata.io, the AI-powered marketing operations platform, today announced new capabilities for B2B marketers who want to automatically execute digital advertising campaigns to gain predictable lead flow. New targeting, optimization and multivariate experimentation support are improved through better retargeting, integration, UX, data capture and analytics.

“Metadata.io aims to deliver AI-powered marketing execution technology that will forever change marketing operations,” said Gil Allouche, CEO of Metadata. “Today’s CMOs are under pressure to drive pipeline at scale and prove it. And, B2B marketers need modern digital technology to deliver results, while eliminating tedious technical, mundane tasks that clog campaign cycles and produce unsatisfactory outputs. We are constantly expanding and improving our AI-powered solution to meet these demands.”

Global Key Account Marketing Market Objectives:

1 To provide detailed information regarding key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the Key Account Marketing Market

2 To analyze and forecast the size of the Key Account Marketing Market, in terms of value and volume

3 To analyze opportunities in the Key Account Marketing Market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape of the market

4 To define, segment, and estimate the Key Account Marketing Market based on deposit type and end-use industry

5 To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

6 To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

7 To forecast the size of market segments, in terms of value, with respect to main regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

8 To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product developments, acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, and collaborations in the Key Account Marketing Market

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: Terminus ABM Platform, Sendoso, Engagio ABM Platform, Printfection, Metadata.io, PFL, Marketo, LeanData, Groove, Bizible, DiscoverOrg, Adapt, Act-On, InsideView and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Key Account Marketing in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

In the end, important application areas of Key Account Marketing are also assessed on the basis of their performance. Market predictions along with the statistical nuances presented in the report render an insightful view of the Key Account Marketing Market. The market study on Global Key Account Marketing Market 2020 report studies present as well as future aspects of the Key Account Marketing Market primarily based upon factors on which the companies participate in the market growth, key trends and segmentation analysis.

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Key Account Marketing Market Report 2020

1 Key Account Marketing Definition

2 Global Key Account Marketing Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Major Player Key Account Marketing Business Revenue

2.2 Global Key Account Marketing Market Overview

3 Major Player Key Account Marketing Business Introduction

3.1 Terminus ABM Platform Key Account Marketing Business Introduction

3.2 Sendoso Key Account Marketing Business Introduction

3.3 Engagio ABM Platform Key Account Marketing Business Introduction

3.5 Metadata.io Key Account Marketing Business Introduction

3.6 PFL Key Account Marketing Business Introduction

