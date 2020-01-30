Outstanding Scope of Isoparaffin Solvents Market is Estimated to Grow Incredible CAGR till 2025 | Leading Vendors – Shell, ExxonMobil Chemical, Total, INEOS, Luan Group

Global Isoparaffin Solvents Market Report 2020-2025 cover detailed competitive outlook including the Isoparaffin Solvents Market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. The Isoparaffin Solvents Market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Global Isoparaffin Solvents Market Overview:

The Global Isoparaffin Solvents Market esteemed roughly USD 142.30 Million in 2017 is foreseen to develop with a solid development rate of over 3.6% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Isoparaffin is an important class of hydrocarbon solvents primarily used for industrial applications. Isoparaffin solvents are used in a wide diversity of applications, such as fluids in metalworking; industrial cleaning products; as solvents for paints and coating, adhesives and sealant; and products for photocopiers. Pure grade Isoparaffin solvents are typically produced through distillation and catalytic cracking. Properties typical of these grades can be better solvency, high flash point, low pour point, and excellent safety profiles. Rapid industrialization, rising demand for synthetic solvents and increasing demand for quality metal-cutting activities are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.

Rapid growth in the agriculture and agrochemical industry has further fueled the adoption of these chemicals as supporting agents for various processes in the industry. Moreover, rising use of isoparaffinic petroleum hydrocarbons for inks for food contact material is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunities in the near future. However, high cost associated with this chemical is one of the major factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Global Isoparaffin Solvents Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Based on the Type, the Global Isoparaffin Solvents Market is sub-segmented into C8, C12, C16, C20 and others. On the basis of Application, the Global Isoparaffin Solvents Market is classified into Paints & Coatings, Metalworking, Agrochemical Formulation, Polymer, Cleaning, Personal Care and others.

As per the regional analysis, APAC is the significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing industrialization and high demand for isoparaffin solvents in the emerging economies such as India and China. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the Global Isoparaffin Solvents Market over the upcoming years. Further, North America is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to high growth in end-user industries in the region.

Top Leading Key in Players Global Isoparaffin Solvents Market:

1 Shell

2 ExxonMobil Chemical

3 Idemitsu

4 Total

5 Chevron Philips Chemical Company

6 INEOS

7 Braskem

8 Luan Group

9 RB Products and More…………….

Latest Industry News:

ExxonMobil (October 21, 2019) – ExxonMobil renews support for MIT Energy Initiative’s low-carbon research – ExxonMobil said today it extended its support of the MIT Energy Initiative’s (MITEI) low-carbon energy research and education mission by renewing its status as a founding member for another five years. ExxonMobil first signed on as a member of the initiative in 2014.

“This collaboration between academia and industry has benefited research in areas including solar, mobility and carbon capture, utilization and storage,” says MITEI Director Robert C. Armstrong. “We look forward to ExxonMobil’s continued support of the innovative low-carbon energy research at MIT as we continue working toward a decarbonized future.”

“ExxonMobil has been supporting MITEI researchers over the last five years to help develop breakthrough solutions that can make a difference in emissions reduction,” said Vijay Swarup, vice president of research and development for ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Company. “This agreement is another example of our continued focus to evaluate and expand our portfolio of affordable, scalable ways to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and address the risk of climate change.”

Region segment: Isoparaffin Solvents Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Isoparaffin Solvents in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Isoparaffin Solvents Market Report 2020

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Isoparaffin Solvents Market Snapshot

1.2 Key Trends

1.4 Estimation Methodology

1.5 Research Assumption

2 Isoparaffin Solvents Market Definition and Scope

2.1 Objective of the Study

2.2 Market Definition & Scope

2.3 Years Considered for the Study

2.4 Currency Conversion Rates

3 Isoparaffin Solvents Market Dynamics

3.1 See Saw Analysis

………………. Request free sample to get a complete Table of Content

