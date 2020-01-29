Outstanding Growth of HD Map Market is estimated to reach US$ 2.5 Million by 2025 | Leading Company’s – Here, TomTom, Google, Alibaba, Navinfo, Mapmyindia, Sandborn

The Global HD Map Market is comprehensively and Insightful information in the report, taking into consideration various factors such as competition, regional growth, segmentation, and HD Map Market size by value and volume. This is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide the latest insights into critical aspects of the Global HD Map Market 2020-2025.

Overview of Global HD Map Market:

The Global HD Map Market has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, HD Map Market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 7 from 0.0 Million $ in 2014 to 150.0 Million $ in 2020, market analysts believe that in the next few years, HD Map market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2025, The market size of the HD Map will reach 2500.0 Million $.

As per the market research report, HD Maps are fast gaining traction on account of the increasing awareness about the sophisticated technology which helps to provide accurate navigation and higher dependence on the internet. HD mapping is an essential part of the autonomous cars that have flooded our roads these days. Its demand is also being driven by the popularity of app-based online cab aggregators such as Ola and Uber. Companies are also trying to expand their shares through product development through research and development and by expanding their outreach geographically.

The Global HD Map Market is segmented on the basis of Type, End-User and Region. Based on the Type, the Global HD Map Market is sub-segmented into cameras, positioning systems, involving LIDAR and inertial measurement unit (IMU) and others. On the basis of End-User, the Global HD Map Market is classified into auto makers, internet firms, digital map providers, sensor vendors and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, The HD Map Market in North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of major players in the HD Map Market ecosystem results in the increasing adoption of these systems in North America.

Global HD Map Market Objectives:

1 To provide detailed information regarding key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the HD Map Market

2 To analyze and forecast the size of the HD Map Market, in terms of value and volume

3 To analyze opportunities in the HD Map Market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape of the market

4 To define, segment, and estimate the HD Map Market based on deposit type and end-use industry

5 To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

6 To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

7 To forecast the size of market segments, in terms of value, with respect to main regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

8 To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product developments, acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, and collaborations in the HD Map Market

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: Here, TomTom, Google, Alibaba (AutoNavi), Navinfo, Mapmyindia, Sandborn and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Global Industry News:

TomTom (October 17, 2019) – TomTom Selects ChargeHub To Provide Electrical Vehicle Charging Station Information for its Maps – Location technology specialist, TomTom (TOM2), today announced an agreement with ChargeHub, a leading aggregator and digital platform for public electrical vehicle charging stations (EVS). ChargeHub will provide TomTom with access to one of the largest databases of public charging stations in North America, bringing the total global number of charging stations integrated with TomTom’s maps to more than 300,000*.

“By integrating ChargeHub’s EVS data into our maps and EV Service, TomTom helps drivers to quickly and easily search and navigate to charging stations, saving time and reducing range anxiety.”, said Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive. “It’s a great example of how we’re removing barriers to widespread adoption of electric vehicles as we push towards our vision of a world free of emissions.”

“By working with TomTom, we are ensuring that the most complete and accurate information relating to charging becomes more widely available,” said Simon Ouellette, Co-Founder and President of ChargeHub. “We believe that this will bring more visibility to the EV infrastructure and help accelerate the transition to electric mobility.”

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of HD Map in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

