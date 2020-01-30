OUTLOOK FOR THE TAIWANESE ICT INDUSTRY, 2019 AND BEYOND

In the face of the fast-changing IT environment nowadays, Taiwan’s IT hardware industry still manages to play a big role in the world with the relatively high level of digitalization. Thus far, household internet connection rate in Taiwan has risen to 82.3% while mobile phone penetration rate has increased to 83.1% with 28.73 million mobile phone users. Since the IT hardware industry has reached maturity, the industry’s production value is estimated to reach US$111.1 million in 2019, up merely 0.3% compared to 2018. The Taiwanese network communications industry’s production value is estimated at US$20.97 million in 2019 and decline 1% year-on-year, with cable CPE accounting for the largest share of 93%, followed by DSL CPE and WLAN NIC. The Taiwanese smartphone industry’s production value is forecast to reach US$73.3 million in 2019 and its global share is estimated at 23.7%. The Taiwanese IT service and software industry has been enjoying positive year-on-year growth rates from 2015 to 2018 and is expected to reach NT$2.70 billion (US$88.4 million) in 2019, up 7.3% year-on-year.

Companies covered

Acer, APEX, ARES, ASUS, Brogent Technologies, Chunghwa Telecom, CTCI, CyberLink, Dimerco, Dimension, Egis Technology, FarEasTone. Fortune. GeCloud. Jetwell Computer, K Way Information, Leosys, MDS, NewSoft, PenPower, Promise, Provision. Sanlien, Stark Technology, Sunfar, Sysage, Syscom, Systex, Taiwan Mobile, TNP (Taiwan Name Plate), TradeVan, TSTI, Unalis, Wistron, Zero One Tech

List of Topics

Present digitalization status of Taiwan, touching on both IT hardware and software production value and volume, and major players are included.

Taiwan’s IT hardware value forecast for the period 2019-2023 and includes global share forecast of Taiwan’s five main IT hardware products (notebook PC, desktop PC, tablet, motherboard, and server).

Global share of Taiwan’s five main network communication products: WLAN NIC, DSL CPE, cable CPE, small cell, and STB.

Global shipment share forecast of Taiwan’s feature phones and smartphones for the period 2019-2023.

Production value share of the IT hardware, network communications, and smartphone industries with breakdown by shipment destination and by production location.

Taiwan’s IT service and software industry value forecast for the period 2019-2020.

