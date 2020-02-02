Outdoor LED Lighting Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Philips Lighting Holding B.V., General Electric Company, Osram Licht AG, Cree, Eaton Corporation PLC

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Outdoor LED Lighting Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Outdoor LED Lighting market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Outdoor LED Lighting market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Outdoor LED Lighting players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Outdoor LED Lighting industry situations. According to the research, the Outdoor LED Lighting market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Outdoor LED Lighting market.

Global Outdoor LED Lighting Market was valued at USD 8.93 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 28.25 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.65% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Outdoor LED Lighting Market include:

Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

General Electric Company

Osram Licht AG

Cree

Eaton Corporation PLC

Hubbell Incorporated

Dialight PLC

Zumtobel Group AG

Syska LED