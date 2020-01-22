Orthodontics Market Demand Analysis 2019 – 2027

Global Orthodontics market report

Analysts at TMR, influenced by the potential, have published a report on the global Orthodontics market. As per the report, government support, rising consumption of Orthodontics , and enhanced purchasing capacity of consumers are characterizing the Orthodontics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast timeframe 2019-2029.

key players operating in the global orthodontics market are as mentioned below:

G&H Orthodontics

Danaher Corporation

3M Company

Henry Schein, Inc.

Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG

Rocky Mountain Orthodontics Inc.

Global Orthodontics Market: Key Trends

The following factors are expected to decide the future course of the global orthodontics market during the study tenure, from 2019 to 2027.

Cosmetic Dental Procedures and Dental Tourism Accentuates Demand for Orthodontics

Technology that is utilized in the orthodontic treatment continues to make headway at an amazing speed. Dental technology of present times are very different from what it used to be some decades ago. Increasing awareness about dental health and oral care has become more of a lifestyle preference of the common people across the globe. A rise in the cases of periodontal or gum diseases together with the risk of oral cancer is likely to support the growth of the global orthodontics market in forthcoming years.

In addition to that, an emerging trend of dental tourism adds to the development of the global orthodontics market. According to the estimates of Patients Without Borders, medical tourism guidebook, almost 800,000 Americans travel abroad for cheaper dental care solutions. The medical tourism guidebook also reports that almost half of the total medical tourists are the ones who are going abroad for dental treatments. American Association of Dentists describes this as an increasing phenomenon. Another factor that opens up new avenues for growth of the global orthodontics market is the growing popularity of cosmetic dental procedures. With an urge to look good and increased disposable income, the cosmetic dental surgeries are booming businesses.

Brackets are expected to remain a dominant product in the global orthodontics market over the period of assessment. Brackets are extremely popular among the orthodontists due to their convenience and comfort. Treatment with brackets is usually involves less time, which supports its increasing use. Furthermore, increasing cases of chronic orthodontic disorders and malocclusion are expected to accelerate the adoption rate of brackets. Increased use of brackets is anticipated to support growth of the global orthodontics market.

Global Orthodontics Market: Geographical Analysis

Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe North America, and Latin America are the key regional segments of the global orthodontics market.

From the geographical standpoint, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a leading region in the global orthodontics market. The region has emerged as a popular hub for dental tourism with Thailand and India taking the lead. Rising disposable income couple with the urge to opt for aesthetic dental procedures is foreseen to offer conducive environment for the growth of the regional market in forthcoming years.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

