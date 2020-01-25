Organophosphorus Flame Retardants (OPFRs) Market Key Development Opportunities 2025

According to 99Strategy, the Global Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2020-2025. The report analyses the global Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.
The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.
Key Regions
Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Key Companies
Israel Chemicals Ltd.
Clariant
Chemtura Corporation
Lanxess
THOR group
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Albemarle Corp.
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO)
BASF SE
Huber Engineered Materials
Rio Tinto Group
The Dow Chemical Company
Tosoh Corp
Key Product Type
Organophosphates
Organophosphonates
Organophosphinates
Organoposphine Oxide
Organophosphites
Market by Application
Plastic Products
Electronic Devices
Construction Material
Textiles
Others
Main Aspects covered in the Report
Overview of the Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth
2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2025 market forecast
Geographical analysis including major countries
Overview the product type market including development
Overview the end-user market including development